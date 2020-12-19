The Greater Keene Chamber and Greater Peterborough Chamber will co-host a virtual gala on Thursday, Jan. 14. The gala will be live-streamed from the Colonial Theatre’s new showroom.
It is billed as an evening of inspiration, celebration and laughter with stories of community resilience. The keynote speaker is Dr. Joanne M. Conroy, CEO and president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. The evening will also feature comedian Juston McKinney.
Tickets are available at ticketelf.com or by calling the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce at 352-1303. Tickets are $55 per person and include a $25 local restaurant gift card (12 restaurants to choose from) and link to watch the live-stream event. Live event seats are reserved for sponsors.