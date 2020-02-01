The Keene Montessori School is expanding to enroll more infants.
Construction started the first week in January to convert a 1,200-square-foot space adjacent to the school’s home on Railroad Street into two classrooms dedicated to its infant program, which began in 2017, according to Executive Director Liz Giza.
The school currently has four infants per day in its 4,600-square-foot space, which houses three classrooms and a common area. The addition will double the capacity of the infant program to eight, though Giza noted that the school already has a lengthy waitlist of families.
As part of the renovations, Giza said the adjacent space is getting new floors, heating and air conditioning, and two doors are being added to adjoin the areas.
The expansion is expected to be complete in about two weeks, she said.