A West Street gas station could reopen as soon as today with overhauled fueling facilities and a brand-new convenience store after its redevelopment project lasted more than a year.
Construction on the Mobil station at 219 West St. began in late 2019 and was initially expected to conclude in July, according to Tom Frawley, president of Summit Distributing LLC, the Lebanon-based company that owns the property.
That timeline was extended, however, due to pandemic-related delays in the delivery of building materials and completion of contracting work, he said Dec. 9.
Summit Distributing still needed to finalize its electrical connections and pass city inspections as of that date, but he said Wednesday morning that the Mobil station was nearing completion.
“We’ve got a few hurdles to get over before we open, but we’re pretty confident it’ll happen Saturday morning,” he said.
In addition to two new fueling bays and the inclusion of diesel fuel, the revamped site also has an expanded convenience store with a deli and a Krispy Krunchy Chicken counter, plus the usual offerings, according to Frawley.
At nearly 4,000 square feet, the new convenience store is close to five times larger than the previous version, according to city records. Frawley explained that it made sense to develop that aspect of the business because combined gas station/convenience store enterprises are increasingly dependent on the latter operation.
The new store is in a building that housed the consignment store Cass’s Closet until 2017 and Summers Backcountry Outfitters before that. The old convenience store was demolished as part of the redevelopment, creating space for parking in front of the expanded outfit — and improving the location aesthetically, Frawley said.
“Obviously, we went from the worst-looking property on that corner to the best-looking,” he said.