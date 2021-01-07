McDonald's in Keene will be closed until at least early February as it undergoes interior renovations aimed at improving customer service, according to franchise owner Sal Napoli.
Construction on the Winchester Street restaurant began Jan. 4 and was scheduled to continue for approximately four weeks, Napoli told The Sentinel in an email Wednesday. All aspects of the operation — including the drive-thru, dining room and kitchen — will be closed during that time, he said.
Napoli said the renovations will create a modern aesthetic and a "redesigned, elevated guest experience," with kiosks where customers can submit their orders rather than at the counter. The changes had been scheduled for more than a year, he said, and "will enable faster food preparation and offer multiple contactless order points."
Napoli did not respond to a question on whether the decision to start construction this month was related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can’t wait to share the new McDonald’s experience with Keene area guests and look forward to offering them a new way to dine at McDonald’s," he wrote.