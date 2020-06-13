A Keene knitting and yarn business is closing its brick-and-mortar location and moving sales completely online.
Theresa Murphy and Mackenzie Yelin, co-owners of The Wooly Lamb Knitting Co., said Thursday that they are in the process of packing up their shop at 160 Emerald St., which will close at the end of the month.
Murphy said business at the store had been good prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but since its onset, sales have shifted to mostly online. They did have to close the store for some time because it wasn’t an essential business, and when they were allowed to open up late last month, it was by appointment only, she said. Since then, they’ve received only two calls from people wanting to visit the store, Yelin said.
“People aren’t going to run right out and buy their next knitting project, especially when they can buy it online,” she said. “People don’t feel safe yet.”
Murphy said they’ll still offer knitting classes even with the store space gone, and they can meet in person with area residents to finalizes purchases made online.
“We’re really just shifting how we have to do business in today’s world,” she said.
The Wooly Lamb’s website, which includes the business’ contact information and inventory, is https://woolylambknits.com.