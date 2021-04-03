Emily and Matt Wagster visited New Hampshire on vacation with their two daughters several years ago, when the family was living in Maryland. They liked the state so much for its natural beauty and communal spirit that in 2019, they moved to Keene.
“We all fell in love with New Hampshire and everything it offers,” Emily Wagster said. “We always dreamt of living in a quieter area and a strong sense of community.”
Now, inspired by that sense of community, the family is launching an area-themed clothing brand: Monadnock LOCAL Apparel.
Wagster said neither she nor Matt, who will also continue at his full-time job, have prior experience in the retail industry. They worked with Amy Crawford, owner of the Spofford-based graphic design firm AMC Designs, to develop a logo and have hired Beeze Tees in Keene to do screen printing.
The couple’s daughters got involved, too, helping make design decisions and choose colors for the apparel.
“It’s been a fun project for all of us,” Emily Wagster said. “We’re excited to share it with everybody else.”
Monadnock LOCAL Apparel will sell hoodies, T-shirts and hats, as well as tote bags and stickers, online at www.monadnocklocalapparel.com, which Wagster said is scheduled to launch this weekend. The business will be accepting pre-orders through April 18 and expects to deliver those purchases in May.
Monadnock LOCAL Apparel will have limited inventory available to start, Wagster said, adding that she’d like to develop the operation further.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to expand if it’s received well,” she said.