A costume shop that moved to Keene last year is closing its doors before Halloween.
In August 2018, Deneen M. Fifield of Westmoreland opened Neen’s Costume Emporium & Party Supplies at 172 Emerald St., moving from its home in Walpole.
Fifield had bought the business, originally called Costume Ladies, about a year prior. Her new digs in Keene offered enough space to add balloons and party supplies to her inventory.
Fifield announced on the business’ Facebook page Sept. 11, “with a heavy heart,” that the store will close by the end of the month.
Neen’s Costume Emporium sells and rents costumes, many of which Fifield has made herself. She also rents tuxedos for weddings and partnered with area schools to provide outfits for theater productions.
As part of the store’s final sale, all retail items are half off, and rental costumes can be purchased “at a reasonable price from now until I have packed,” Fifield wrote in the Facebook post, thanking her supporters.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.