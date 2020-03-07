A Keene auctioneer plans to open a Main Street storefront next month.
John Pappas owns Keene Auctions (formerly Knotty Pine Auction Service) at 96 Dunbar St., and he’s launching his retail space with Klaus Jahnke of Richmond.
Taking over the former home of Brown Computer Solutions, next to Subway, the store is tentatively called The Village Peddler; Pappas said he’s still waiting for confirmation of the name’s registration.
The shop will accept consignment items, scrap gold and silver and help people broker sales. Pappas said there will be a “wide range of about 200 years of different stuff” for sale, including jewelry, home decor, rugs, paintings, pottery, glassware, stoneware and garden statuary.
He said the plan is to open sometime in April.
Pappas originally operated the Gallery at Knotty Pine Auction Service on West Swanzey Road (Route 10), but he moved the business to Keene in 2018 after a four-alarm fire destroyed the building his parents built 60 years ago.
For more information about Keene Auctions, go to facebook.com/knottypineantiques or call 352-2313.