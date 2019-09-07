Rural advancements will be on display at an upcoming networking event, including some details about a potential arts corridor in Keene.
Launched in 2015, CONNECT is co-hosted by Hannah Grimes and The Sentinel and is now folded into the schedule of Radically Rural, a two-day convention also run by the same organizations that will explore the traits and challenges of small communities later this month.
Staged by Machina Arts and catered by CC&D’s Kitchen Market, CONNECT 2019: What’s Next! will feature artistically designed and interactive installations to represent the near future of rural industries. One such installation will offer information about a planned arts corridor in Keene.
Conceptual plans have been presented by the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. for a corridor stretching along Gilbo Avenue between Main and School streets, extending to Railroad Square. The project would include an outdoor performance venue, spaces for artists to live and work, a welcome center, a new skate park and a pedestrian mall.
In a photo booth provided by Nathan Ekis Photography, CONNECT attendees will be invited to write a comment about the corridor on a small whiteboard and pose in front of a mirror which, when touched, will take their picture.
This “selfie” can be placed on a paper wall, along with more written comments and suggestions for the arts corridor, according to MEDC President John G. “Jack” Dugan.
CONNECT will be held on the first day of the summit, Sept. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Mabel Brown Room of Keene State College’s student center.
Admission to CONNECT 2019 can be purchased separately from Radically Rural tickets. Go to radicallyrural.org/register for more information.