As efforts to contain the coronavirus intensify, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits is skyrocketing.
The number of claims climbed by 70,000 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday morning.
In Connecticut, about 30,000 claims have been filed since Friday, about 10 times the average weekly total, according to the Hartford Courant. Ohio received more than 48,000 applications over the past two days, compared to just under 2,000 for the same period the week before, WBNS-TV in Columbus reported Tuesday.
New York saw an “unprecedented” increase in phone calls and web traffic for unemployment insurance claims and advertised on Twitter more than 50 job positions for immediate hire in the last 24 hours to help process the huge inflow of claims.
These represent a slice of the hundreds of thousands of Americans — potentially millions — who will be put out of work by the coronavirus, which has led to canceled travel plans, conferences and large events. It’s forced restaurants and bars to close, and of those that remain open, slowed business to a crawl. As more people stay home, a swath of businesses — from coffee shops to dentist offices — are also laying off workers.
If this handful of states is even somewhat representative of what is happening broadly across the nation, there could be a historic surge in filings for unemployment benefits.