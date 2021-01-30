Jed’s Barbershop, owned and operated by a Monadnock Region native, recently opened at 149 Emerald St., in the Center at Colony Mill (formerly known as the Center at Keene).
Jed Calhoun — who grew up in Walpole, attended Dublin Christian Academy and now lives in Keene — officially launched his new shop Dec. 28. Before that, Calhoun, who also graduated from New England School of Barbering in Concord, worked for four years at The Barbery in Keene, where he worked closely with owner Shalem Bencivenga.
From the beginning of his time at The Barbery, Calhoun said he talked with Bencivenga about eventually branching out on his own. And toward the end of last year, Calhoun decided it was time to open his own shop.
“[Bencivenga] was in total support of that, and anything that I needed he wanted to help out with, which is great,” Calhoun said.
It took about four months to complete renovations on Calhoun’s new shop, including making the ceilings higher and adding new lighting, “just to kind of cater to the ambiance we’re going for,” he said. That atmosphere, Calhoun said, is influenced by his love of antiques, and pretty much all of the decorations in the shop date back to the 1920s, or earlier.
Two other barbers from The Barbery, Jaida Silamba and Andy Brown, have joined Calhoun at the new shop. In addition to haircuts, Jed’s Barbershop also offers straight razor shaves and beard and mustache trimming and cleanup, Calhoun said.
Jed’s Barbershop is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment at cutsbyjed.com or by calling 283-8379.