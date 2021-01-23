MARLBOROUGH — The Newfoundland Pony Conservancy Center has a new home, ending months of uncertainty after its planned move from Jaffrey to Maine collapsed.
The nonprofit, which rescues and breeds Newfoundland ponies, a critically endangered Canadian breed, recently settled at the Monadnock Agricultural Center in Marlborough, according to executive director Emily Aho.
MAC is a collaborative farm, meaning the land and facilities are shared by several tenants. The conservancy’s 11 acres have a varied, rocky terrain and hardy vegetation, which Aho said is similar to Newfoundland ponies’ natural habitat in Canada.
“It couldn’t be more perfect,” she said. “… They can meander and travel up and down these little hills. They’ll stay fit, it’s good for their feet.”
Aho and her husband, George, had expected to move the conservancy from Jaffrey to Maine in the fall after a donor offered her Midcoast region farm as a gift. However, that deal fell through in October due to unforeseen circumstances, Emily Aho said.
But not before the couple had sold their Jaffrey property, where they lived and ran the conservancy. Luckily, the new owners have allowed them to continue living in their house temporarily, according to Aho.
They plan to rent a new home near MAC in early February, she said, to be closer to the conservancy’s nine ponies making the move. Six others have been in foster care since the Maine relocation fell through and will likely remain in those situations, she added.
The ponies at MAC will continue participating in the conservancy’s therapeutic and education programs, which Aho said are offered to frontline workers and veterans and could be expanded to include events for families and couples. And the animals will help work the land at their new home.
“The farm is going to help save the ponies, and the ponies are helping to save the farm,” she said.