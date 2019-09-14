Pressure from both their own convictions and their customer base has had many Keene business owners considering their environmental responsibility along with their bottom line.
From composting and recycling to high-efficiency lighting and ditching plastic, entrepreneurs are moving, at a cost, to help the planet, which they say consumers often acknowledge.
Albert Diemand co-owns Elm City Compost Initiative with Kira Wadsworth, and they offer compost pickup services to homes and businesses in Keene.
For businesses, the price varies depending on the amount of waste that will be hauled away each week, but Diemand said they also negotiate and work within a budget to help people compost.
“We’re not going to give up on any business just because they think the price is going to be too high,” he said. “We want everybody diverting, and we’re willing to make that work.”
Diemand said there are two types of business owners he typically encounters: Those who are already invested in green practices and are looking to add a service such as recycling or composting, and those who are venturing into the realm of environmentally friendly practices and aren’t sure if it’s worth the money.
For the latter — and particularly for start-ups unsure if they can spare the added expense — Diemand stressed there are benefits beyond diverting waste from landfills, “especially if you know how to advertise it, and we would love to help businesses advertise on those fronts.”
For instance, he said, businesses that explain to their customers that they compost their organic waste and recycle most of what’s left might have a leg-up against competitors who don’t take those steps.
Though it might not seem obvious, younger generations pay attention to environmentally conscientious companies, Diemand said.
“When they go into a business and they see recycling and they see composting, they get excited because they know this is a place that is trying to do its best,” he said.
The proximity of Keene State College increases the chances of such consumers walking in, he asserted, and that’s an opportunity to seize.
Judy Rogers, owner of Prime Roast Coffee Co. in Keene, confirmed her customers value sustainability.
Rogers said the shop has taken many steps in its 26 years in business to be more environmentally friendly, including recycling and composting, and switching its bags and paper cups to ones made from plant-based materials.
Last year, Prime Roast switched from plastic to plant-based straws, which Rogers said was a no-brainer because it was in the public eye. Financially it was a relatively small investment, since iced drinks make up less than half of the shop’s beverages, so not all customers use straws, she said.
But the switch didn’t come without growing pains. The business originally ordered paper straws, but customers complained those dissolved in drinks, so Prime Roast changed after a few weeks to plant-based straws that are similar in texture to plastic.
While she has a personal interest in reducing her business’ footprint, Rogers said her consumers also demand it.
“Our customer is very conscientious about waste, so it’s: ‘What’s the next step?’ And we agree, we absolutely agree,” she said.
The company’s biggest source of waste would be coffee grounds, but those are composted, so that makes cups the worst offender. The to-go cups for iced drinks are recyclable plastic, Rogers said, “but really what [customers] want is for us to eliminate the use of plastic and go plant-based, which is great.”
She said she’s looking at options and hopes to rid the place of plastic cups next winter.
“It all costs more,” she said, “but in the long run, the … cost is outweighed by customer satisfaction and just knowing that we’ve reduced our footprint. That’s important to us, too.”
Richard French owns The Works Cafe, which has eight locations in New England, including one on Main Street in Keene. His is another company that’s taken the triple bottom line — people, profit, planet — seriously since its conception.
“It’s been in our DNA for the 31 years that we’ve been around,” he said.
He’s worked with Diemand and Elm City Compost to conduct trash audits of his business and make a plan to divert waste from landfills, determining what had the most impact on the environment.
First was disposable coffee cups, French explained, so the first investment was finding plant-based cups and lids that aren’t lined with petroleum, a common substance in most cups.
“It wasn’t the least expensive,” he said. “It was the most impactful for diversion rate.”
Because The Works was an early adopter of these products, French said, there were struggles: the seals on the alternative cups leaked; the lids didn’t attach easily; the ink bled.
“So there was pain — I don’t know if it was pain — learning. There was a learning curve for us, for the companies,” he said.
They discovered that hot liquids disintegrate plant-based containers, for instance, so staff needed to be retrained how best to make products such as iced lattes, which involve hot espresso.
French also realized there were no obvious indicators on the cups telling customers they were compostable, so he changed the packaging to include in large letters, “I’m compostable, so don’t trash me.”
“And we started using our packaging for education,” he said.
After paper and plastic coffee cups, the business tackled its food containers, utensils and, most recently, straws. Between costs for packaging, compostable trash liners, artwork to help people sort, hauling and annual trash audits, French guessed that the company spends upward of $50,000 a year on its compost initiative. He said the business has evolved over the years and funded pieces at a time when it’s been in a position to do so.
The next project is replacing gloves for his employees in all stores, the biggest offender left, he said. But he hasn’t yet found a good compostable glove on the market that makes “our staff happy, us happy and the health department happy.”
French hopes the efforts in his stores help educate his customers as well as create deeper brand loyalty. Despite the high price tag on these programs, he pointed to the large carbon footprint of restaurants with their refrigeration, lights and high amounts of waste.
“If you look at what’s happening to the world and with global warming and our environment, well there’s the true cost-benefit analysis,” he said. “... And so any way that we can work on, as a company, minimizing that [footprint], I think it’s best for us, for the future generations.”