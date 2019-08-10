An international leader in harnessing baby-boomers’ strengths and encouraging intergenerational cooperation will visit Keene for this year’s Radically Rural summit.
The second annual two-day conference in September aims to address the qualities and challenges that define small-town communities. It’s co-hosted by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship.
Slated to speak at one of the Radically Rural sessions is Elizabeth Isele, founder and CEO of the Global Institute for Experienced Entrepreneurship in Amissville, Va.
Isele is also an associate fellow in global economy and finance with the Chatham House Royal Institute of International Research and a senior fellow in social innovation at Babson College in Massachusetts.
For years, her goal has been to ignite the “experienced economy” of people 50 and older by unleashing their potential to drive economic markets and generate social and environmental impact.
As an entrepreneur in her 70s, Isele is part of that experienced economy.
In 2014, she testified before two U.S. Senate committees for a joint hearing on the challenges and advantages of senior entrepreneurship.
At Radically Rural, she’ll host a session Sept. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. about increasing employee engagement and retention, accelerating innovation, and encouraging productivity as well as new business start-ups from the experienced economy.
Dubbing it “experieneurship,” the session aims to help attendees go into their communities and spark intergenerational cooperation for a competitive advantage.
For more information about Isele’s session, or to buy tickets to Radically Rural, go to radicallyrural.org.
— Sierra Hubbard, Sentinel Staff