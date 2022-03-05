Culture has become an important expression of the values, behaviors and attitudes all employees express and practice within a company. Culture makes each company unique. Some business owners are proud of their culture. They have plaques in the lobby and on its wall. Every visitor knows what to expect when they enter through the company door. But do they experience the culture they read about?
In most cases, yes. In others, there’s a difference between the cultural norms of senior managers and that of the employees. Usually, when I interview employees and managers to describe their culture operationally, there’s more agreement among managers and senior employees. A question that discriminates best is “What three words best describe the company culture?” The degree of agreement declines the further down the company’s power ranks you go.
What this suggests is a need to better educate employees regarding the company culture. That begins with on-boarding and how well owners describe their culture in behavioral terms. When a company that expects and encourages employee collaboration and cooperation on projects and in general when interacting with each other that means sharing information and assisting others when your work is done. Discussing these values early and often assures the behavior gets practiced and integrated with each person’s values and beliefs. Then how do you change a culture to accommodate significant changes in the marketplace?
Changing a culture is difficult. Even when a pandemic is changing workspace location and the amount personal time. It takes adjusting to and understanding of the benefits of change. A strong culture of known values and behavior expectations isn’t the answer. Why? They tend to shut out change when the world is changing. In accepting different values and behaviors, the stronger cultures will not change easily. The culture is too ingrained and somewhat impervious to change especially when they are out of step with the rest of the business world.
Research has proven that culture does affect performance whether through top-down or bottom-up approaches. Cultures can change. There are several areas where business cultures have changed and are still emerging. The acceptance of women executives with their unique practices focusing on the people in a company. The acceptance of diversity with the integration of different behaviors and values from Africa and Asia. Even religious values can change especially with the acceptance of Muslim employees. All these forces effect performance.
With all these alternatives pushing cultures to internalize difference values and beliefs, in time, the more we will see how much we have in common. In a culture that encourages employee experimentation with rewards for best products and new services, individuals can feel more empowered to experiment on their own while meeting today’s business objectives. It takes discussion with owners to show economic value for each new proposal. Such a culture can thrive by listening to their internal resources and building on their curiosity.