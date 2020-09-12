Brownstone Designs, a home improvement and interior design company formerly located in Walpole, is coming to Keene, according to its founder and owner, Amy Michaud.
Michaud said she wanted to bring the business closer to home after herself moving from Walpole to the Elm City in April.
Brownstone Designs will open its newly renovated showroom at 21 West St. by Oct. 1, Michaud said. The location previously housed Willow Tree Boutique, a second-hand clothing store.
Michaud founded Brownstone Designs, named for the venerable Boston apartments where she said she dreams of living, in January 2019. Michaud explained that she designs kitchens, bathrooms, pantries and many other interior spaces for her clients, most of whom she said are referred to Brownstone Designs by their general contractors.
Although the company’s new showroom on West Street, which Michaud said is about 600 square feet, is much smaller than her 4,000-square-foot location in Walpole, she said most of the former space was used for storage.
Michaud, who grew up in Charlestown, added that she has been passionate about interior design since her childhood, when she began refining her style.
“I used to rearrange my house like every other week,” she said. “It’s just something I always really gravitated towards.”
After college, Michaud started working as a kitchen and bath designer for the Walpole home improvement firm Fall Mountain Building Supply, now called LaValley Building Supply. She then worked at Perkins Home Center in Chesterfield for seven years before founding Brownstone Designs.
As the company’s only employee, Michaud said she spends most of her time at home, designing spaces and speaking with clients. She noted that while Brownstone Designs’ showroom in Walpole was open by appointment only, she may have limited walk-in hours at its location in downtown Keene.
“It’s got a lot more visibility,” she said. “It’s right at the head of [Central] Square, so everybody that’s sitting at the traffic light will hopefully see my sign and want to call and come in.”
Michaud noted that moving her business and renovating the new showroom, while continuing to work, has been challenging. With the help of her children, Michaud said she has been responsible for nearly everything involved in the move.
The in-family assistance could soon become permanent: Michaud hopes to hire her daughter, a senior at Keene State College studying business and marketing.
She also expressed excitement about opening Brownstone Designs in Keene, where she hopes to expand her clientele.
“When I do my designs for people, I include everything,” she said. “I’m not just selling you kitchen cabinets and bathroom cabinets and fixtures. I’m designing the whole space for you.”