SWANZEY — A new indoor athletic facility in Swanzey began hosting recreational events last month.
Jim Fennell, who leases and operates The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills, said the 32,000-square-foot warehouse has been undergoing renovations for multipurpose athletic use since last fall. It is part of a former textile mill complex next to the Ashuelot River.
More than one-third of the warehouse features a turf field Fennell said was purchased from Dartmouth College in Hanover, and can accommodate soccer, field hockey and flag football. The facility, which also includes a basketball court and baseball training center, will be used primarily for youth leagues, but is also available to adult programs, he explained.
With The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills, Monadnock Region athletes will no longer have to travel to Milford or Massachusetts for an indoor turf facility, according to Fennell.
“I saw this as an opportunity to bring something to this region that we’ve never had,” he said. “... The alternative to get onto a turf field was to go anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour-and-a-half away. That becomes problematic when you’re [driving there] in the middle of winter.”
Fennell, who is president of the Junior Swamp Bats, a local youth baseball and softball organization, helped move that program to The Fieldhouse in December 2019 from its former training site in Marlborough. The Junior Swamp Bats’ portion of the facility comprises approximately 10,000 square feet, he said.
The rest of the complex opened in late October and has since hosted several cornhole events, as well as a youth flag football jamboree. A women’s soccer league began this week, and a men’s soccer league is scheduled to start in January, according to Fennell.
“It’s been an interesting to get to this point [and] get it open,” he said. “... The weather’s changing, and people have to go indoors. This year, especially, their options are limited. So we’re filling the need.”