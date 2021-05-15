JAFFREY — Candice Starrett has merged her Rindge real estate company with Tieger Realty Co., the Jaffrey firm announced in a news release earlier this month.
Starrett, who owned Candice Starrett Real Estate, joined Tieger Realty on April 30, according to the release. A Rindge resident since 1970, she has sold real estate in the Monadnock Region for more than 35 years and has been named business leader of the year by the Rindge Chamber of Commerce, according to a profile on her former business' website.
In the release announcing that company's merger with Tieger Realty, Starrett said she is excited to work with her new firm's owner, Marc Tieger.
"Marc’s business philosophy is very close to mine so I’m looking forward to joining his crew," she said in the release. "I’m not retiring at all, just doing business in a different way so I can continue serving you."
Tieger, who founded Tieger Realty in 1972, said he is "honored and thrilled" for Starrett to join the company.
“She is a fixture in the real estate community, well respected and well liked, and is a seasoned professional,” he said in the release.