CHESTERFIELD — A Granite State newcomer is selling baked goods from her home.
Stephanie J. Wright launched Minikin Bakery from her Chesterfield home about a month ago, after she and her family moved here in August from Ohio. Baking has always been a hobby, she said, and being home full-time with her kids has allowed her to pursue it as a job.
Though New Hampshire’s homesteading laws limit what Wright can produce, she said she makes the classics such as cookies and muffins.
She also makes custom orders and crafts recipes for people on a ketogenic diet — a high-fat, low-carbohydrate program that eliminates gluten, fruit, beans and root vegetables, among other foods. Wright said she’s been on the high-fat, low-carbohydrate keto diet for a while to help with her diabetes, so she’s open to discovering new ways to make foods fit the program. Baked goods would be gluten-free and might make use of less-carb-heavy ingredients.
Wright accepts individual and large orders, which can be picked up from her home or at a meeting place. Find Minikin Bakery on Facebook for more information, or email Wright at minikin.bakery@gmail.com.