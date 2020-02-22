PETERBOROUGH — A police chief is pursuing his “second dream” and opening a restaurant with his wife.
Bret and Lisa Sullivan of Peterborough plan to launch Beepa and Lulu’s Restaurant in mid-March.
“The name came from our grandchildren,” Bret Sullivan said. “That’s what they call me is Beepa, and they call my wife Lulu.”
Growing up, he enjoyed working in restaurants and knew he wanted to own one. For the past 21 years, however, he’s followed his other passion and spent a career in law enforcement, now as Bennington’s police chief.
Finally, Sullivan said, the building at 180 Concord St. in Peterborough, the former site of Hidden Treasures, came available and he “talked [his] wife into” the idea of opening an eatery.
Sullivan said he, his wife and his brother-in-law have done the bulk of the renovations in the space over the past three months, along with help from other family members and friends.
The menu will include paninis, burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as gluten-free options. Without advertising, he said the business is already fully staffed.
“We’ve just had so many people come in, too. The town itself is excited about it. That’s great to hear.”
As for their restaurant’s atmosphere, “my wife calls it ‘country chic.’ I don’t know what that means,” Sullivan said, laughing.
For more information about Beepa and Lulu’s Restaurant, find the business on Facebook.