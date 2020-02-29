GREENFIELD — After a lull of nearly two years, downtown is home to a restaurant again.
June Holm and her husband, Dwane, opened The Hungry Goats Eatery on Slip Road in December. She said the endeavor has been well-received by locals, many of whom visit several times a week. Customers include plenty of people from surrounding towns, too, she said, “because there’s really nowhere for people to go.”
Holm formerly ran a restaurant in an American Legion post for about a year, but she said the public’s limited access made it difficult to attract sufficient business. Setting her eyes on the space in Greenfield, she shut down the other business in November, and the West Deering couple launched The Hungry Goats.
Focused on homemade comfort food, The Hungry Goats is open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Sunday and offers dinner on Friday and Saturday nights, ranging from prime rib to seafood, spaghetti to personalized pork pies. While the owners aren’t afraid to shake up their menu, Holm noted there’s always fish on Friday nights. The restaurant also features a breakfast buffet on the second and last Sundays of every month.
Holm bakes cinnamon rolls and pastries, and sells take-home products from local vendors, too, such as fresh bread, maple syrup, jams and jellies.
Since she raises goats on the family’s farm, Holm said the name seemed perfect.
“I have 32 of them and they’re always hungry,” she laughed.
For more information, find the business on Facebook or email thehungrygoats@gmail.com.