Representatives of New Hampshire’s hospitality industry told state officials Wednesday it might need $1 billion to survive the coronavirus crisis.
New Hampshire has received $1.25 billion from the federal government to address the economic and health needs of the state during the pandemic. Last week, that seemed like a lot of money.
Now it looks as if the full pot of funding could be stretched very thin, especially since healthcare providers on Monday testified that their sector alone was hemorrhaging $200 million each month.
The Legislature’s advisory committee to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) also heard Wednesday from representatives of other economic sectors — retailers, auto dealers, contractors and manufacturers. But none seemed in as bad shape as the hospitality industry, and none put a price tag on its needs.
The coronavirus pandemic has been “catastrophic,” said Mike Somers, president of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association, who estimated a loss of 40,000 to 60,000 jobs. Somers himself didn’t make the ask. He let two representatives of his trade association — Tom Boucher, owner and CEO of Great NH Restaurants and Steve Duprey, president of Foxfire Property Management and The Duprey Companies, a developer and operator of hotels — fill in the numbers.
Both said federal loan programs were not adequate to keep the industry afloat and were hoping that the extra pot of money received by the state could fill in the gap. Meanwhile, the state is still waiting for federal guidance on how to spend the money, and courts are still deciding on who has the right to spend it, GOFERR or the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee. (Round One went to the governor Wednesday, when a superior court judge dismissed the legislators’ suit for lack of legal standing.)
Dire numbers
Boucher explained his business’ situation to the officials. His restaurants took an 81 percent dive in business after he closed his dining rooms and shifted to all take-out and curbside pickup. That translates into a cash burn rate of $140,000 a week. Opening up at 50 percent capacity would be even worse, he said, since fixed costs would be higher — he estimated a $6.8 million lost over six months.
Boucher was able to get Paycheck Protection Program funding for his restaurants, but other restaurateurs have not, and even that funding is intended only to cover payroll, rent and utilities for eight weeks, and not such costs as insurance and property taxes, which he estimated at $760 million for all of the state’s restaurants.
The PPP loans are worthless for his businesses, Duprey said, because for banks to forgive them he has to bring back workers before they are needed. As for federal emergency loans, the “SBA doesn’t have the horsepower,” he said, meaning the loans are too few, too small and too slow.
Duprey said that his hotels’ occupancy rates — they’re now restricted to essential workers — are down 80 percent, with events down 100 percent. They are already getting cancelations for September and October, he said.
The summer? “There isn’t going to be a summer tourism season on any level to be worthwhile to be open,” Duprey said.
He figures that his five hotels will lose $2.7 million over the balance of the year. And even if the stay-at-home order is lifted by summer, he doesn’t expect hotels to break even until the following summer.
Duprey proposed that the state set aside $250 million to institute an emergency loan program for hotels that the federal government should have offered, with seven-year loans at a 0.5 percent interest rate, with payments deferred for the first year, and run by banks so the money gets out the door.
But he was not averse to a suggestion that such a loan program could be handled by the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority. Either way, even if a third of the hotels default, the state will get some of the money back and could use it to help struggling nonprofits, he said.
Boucher and Duprey also proposed that the state spend $50 million on tourism.
Retail
The picture painted by Nancy Kyle, CEO of the New Hampshire Retail Association, was almost as grim.
“It has been a nightmare,” she said.
Sales have fallen drastically — particularly at stores that don’t sell groceries, medicine or online — plummeting anywhere from 60 percent to 100 percent.
While grateful that the governor is allowing retailers to sell curbside, business has been a “trickle,” she said.
Besides, with the stay-at-home order in place, “nobody is even walking by their businesses, let alone coming to shop.” For a remedy, Kyle did not suggest a specific amount, mainly focusing on regulatory relief.
Automobile sales
Automobile sales count for a third of retail sales by revenue, and that sector also has taken a hit, reported Peter McNamara, president of the New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association.
A dealership survey indicated a 70-percent dip in sales, though there have been relatively healthy sales of heavy-duty trucks, he said.
The state’s dealerships were generally successful in getting PPP loans, McNamara said. Nearly all applied, he said, with 88 percent approved and 60 percent seeing the money in their accounts.
With that cash in hand, most dealerships said they could last as long as four months, but a little more than half had had to lay off employees or reduce hours, and based on the last recession, McNamara didn’t expect sales to bounce back for two or three years.
Construction
As for the construction industry, roads are still being built, and there were only a few “hiccups” at the moment, said Gary Abbott, executive vice president of Associated General Contractors of New Hampshire.
But with traffic down, so are tolls, and Abbott said he is more concerned about future infrastructure funding.
As for building construction, there has been a 40- to 50-percent drop on the public side, and private construction is now being held up. “What scares me is if foreclosures begin to happen,” Abbott said.
Manufacturing
The Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, which represents manufacturers as well as other businesses in the state, provided preliminary results of a membership survey.
Eleven percent of respondents said they were shut down, 22 percent had cut staff, and another 16 percent thought they would have to. And 44 percent said their workers were either unable or unwilling to work, partially because employers are competing against enhanced unemployment benefits. Thirteen percent said they are offering “hazard pay” to induce employees to come to work.
The survey found that 82 percent of respondents reported a downturn in revenue — 42% percent by less than a quarter, but 13 percent reported that revenue had more than halved.
BIA President Jim Roche asked for some financial help to keep essential businesses open — suggesting the state could chip in for COVID-19 testing, safety equipment, thermometers and perhaps helping with property taxes. But he did not attach a figure to that request.
Roche was also more specific in his request for regulatory relief, asking for some kind of liability protection if a business brings back workers who later get sick. He also hoped the state would put off two tax increases. Business taxes are due to go up should state revenues fall short of projections by a significant amount, which is now expected. And unemployment taxes are expected to rise if the surge in unemployment claims drains the state’s trust fund, which appears to be happening.
“The businesses that are deemed essential are not asking for that much support,” N.H. Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said, sounding almost relieved.
As for the request from the hospitality industry, “that would use most of the funds we have,” Morse said.
He also said that current guidance indicated that the state has to spend all the federal monies by the end of the year, so some kind of revolving loan fund wouldn’t seem to square with that requirement. But the state was awaiting further guidance and was hoping to have greater clarity by Monday, Morse said.