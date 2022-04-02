HOOKSETT — A full-time art teacher, passionate runner and yogi, Megan Staples is also a part-time fashion designer who creates affordable fitness wear for all types of women.
“I am an artist and as a kid, I always said I’d be a fashion designer, but in college I realized it wasn’t something I really wanted,” she says. “It seemed everyone in the industry worked long hours, lived in New Jersey and had a two-hour commute. So, I chose art education.”
While she was on an extended, unpaid maternity leave, she went to a running event and found, “everything in the store was really expensive. Even with a discount I couldn’t afford much. I thought, ‘Why not do this myself? I can design it and that is how I started my company.”
Staples chose the name Her Tribe Athletics, launched in 2017, because she wanted it to be for women.
“A tribe is women uplifting and supporting each other. I design for women of all shapes and sizes,” she says.
Her athletic wear runs from extra small through 4XL. “It is inclusive sizing; people really love that. The models on the website are also inclusive,” says Staples. “Every woman should be able to feel comfortable.”
Still working as a middle school art teacher, she runs the business from her home. “I’m really busy, a lot of late nights. I am customer service, shipping and IT,” she says.
Staples designs all the patterns, which is her favorite part of the business. “I still use paper and markers and pastels, then it gets digitized. I love to be inspired by a sunrise or a pattern on a tree. I just did a tie-dye line and favor using bright neon colors so people running at dusk or dawn are safe.”
Staples also designs shirts to be longer on the sides to better stay in place. She adds inspiring mantras on them, such as “Run the Mile You’re In,” “Keep Moving Forward” and “Strong as a Mother.”
Staples says the shirts and tops are printed locally, and the bottoms are manufactured in Vietnam. She says she has been fortunate not to have any supply chain issues.
Her mom also created a line of winter hats from locally made fleece.
“Women love the fun patterns — dogs and cats and unicorns,” says Staples. “People also like them because they are a little longer on the sides. They keep your ears nice and cozy, and they are made by Mom with extra love.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.