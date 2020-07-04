RINDGE — Less than a month after the previous owners of Hometown Diner announced it was closing due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant is preparing to reopen, and even expand, under the leadership of another local business owner.
Rudy Rosalez, who also owns the Woodbound Inn, aims to reopen the diner at 1421 Route 119 by the end of July. He plans to keep the same name, and classic diner menu, while also setting up a beer garden and barbecue operation on the spacious property behind the building.
“We’re going to smoke our own meats. We’re going to create a beer garden type of feel,” Rosalez said. “We’re going to put a big tent back there.”
Rosalez added that he wants to create a family friendly atmosphere in the new outdoor space, complete with games and other activities that allow people to maintain social distancing measures.
“We’re trying to fit a model that’s going to hit everybody, not just the locals but also the college kids up the road,” he said.
The Hometown Diner opened in 2013. The restaurant’s previous owners, Bonita “Bonnie” and Bill Rosengrant, announced earlier this month that they would be closing the doors permanently because of the high costs and lost revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Rosalez said he talked with Bonnie Rosengrant before signing the lease on the Hometown Diner property, adding that he wanted to keep the restaurant locally owned.
“I think the community is a big part of it, and the reason I am keeping the Hometown Diner in it is because it’s going to give us another avenue to keep giving back to the community,” he said. “... If somebody else came in, we don’t know who’s going to come in and take over, and are they going to be actively participating in the community? We’re such a small place, and if businesses fail, towns fail.”