Two big-box stores in the same Keene shopping plaza will both be open by this weekend.
HomeGoods celebrates its grand opening Sunday at 8 a.m. At just over 23,000 square feet, the store is about a fifth of the size of the adjacent Walmart supercenter. In a news release, HomeGoods announced it plans to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions in the store.
HomeGoods has more than 700 locations across the country, including several in New Hampshire. The chain’s products include kitchenware, bedding, bathroom accessories and other home furnishings.
Next door, Harbor Freight Tools opened Oct. 29 in a space just slightly smaller, with 17,750 square feet.
Lisa Hartley, a spokeswoman for the company, wrote in an email that this marks the sixth Harbor Freight in New Hampshire, and a grand opening is slated for Nov. 16. The first 500 customers that day will receive a free tape measure.
The Keene store plans to employ 35 to 40 people, she wrote, adding that she doesn’t know how many have already been hired.
Harbor Freight is a California-based discount tool and equipment retailer with more than 1,000 stores nationwide.
Shaw’s supermarket formerly called 350 Winchester St. home until it closed in 2013, citing a lack of profitability. Aside from seasonal occupancy by a pop-up Halloween store, the space sat vacant until Keene’s zoning board approved a request to divide its 66,000 square feet into three spaces last December. That was later updated to add a fourth space with just 5,000 square feet.
Sierra Trading Post is planned as the third tenant. A tenant for the fourth space has not been announced.
HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post are owned by the same Framingham, Mass.-based company as TJ Maxx, which has a store nearby on Key Road.