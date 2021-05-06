Matt Moody and his wife, Lauren, struggled to find a house in the Monadnock Region after moving from Alabama last year.
The couple started looking for a place in the fall but couldn’t find anything big enough for their three kids that they could also afford, according to Moody, a Westmoreland native and Marine veteran. And everything was going fast, often before their Realtor could even show them the house.
“They would call back and say there’s no point because it’s off the market,” Moody said.
He ended up posting in a community Facebook group asking about available homes, which led him to a four-bedroom split-level in the Maple Acres neighborhood of Keene. The family bought it last month for $213,000 — at its appraisal value, Moody said, even though the sellers asked for more.
“We fell in love with it right away,” he said. “We knew we couldn’t pass it up with the way the housing market has been.”
They were right to act fast.
Homes in Cheshire County were scooped up in 37 days, on average, in the first quarter of 2021 — less than half the time they spent on the market over the same period last year — according to data from the Concord nonprofit N.H. Association of Realtors (NHAR).
Real estate prices continue to climb, too, following a trend that accelerated last year. At $259,000, the median first-quarter sales price in Cheshire County was up more than 20 percent from 2020. Statewide, that figure was $362,900 in March.
“We’ve never seen pricing like this in the history of the state,” NHAR spokesman Dave Cummings said.
Also unprecedented — at least in Cummings’ 15 years at NHAR — is the low supply of houses on the market, which he and local Realtors say has generated a windfall for sellers. In Cheshire County, the number of homes for sale fell from 3,385 in March 2020 to just 1,137 in the same month this year.
If real estate is fetching record prices, though, why aren’t more people putting their homes on the market?
One explanation may be that the local housing stock is simply too limited to match demand, according to Chris Masiello, CEO of The Masiello Group, a Better Homes and Gardens real estate affiliate.
Masiello, whose company sells properties across northern New England, said that as millennials enter the real estate market and people relocate from other parts of the country, demand has swelled in recent years. Housing in the Keene area hasn’t kept pace, he said.
“We just have got a larger population than we have existing homes,” he said. “… For all intents and purposes, we’re dealing with the same number of homes that we had in 2008, but with a 2021 population.”
That imbalance means anyone selling their home must contend with an expensive and competitive climate for buyers while trying to find a new place, according to Joshua Greenwald, a broker at Greenwald Realty Associates in Keene.
Even for people willing to relocate to a rental property, options in the area are limited, he noted. The rental vacancy rate in Cheshire County last year was 1.9 percent, according to the independent state agency N.H. Housing — well below what experts consider healthy.
“Somebody has to be in a situation where they have an exit strategy,” he said.
An influx of out-of-state buyers during the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the market imbalance by inflating demand without increasing the amount of available real estate, Greenwald said. (That trend is pricing many locals out of the market, he added, citing one client — a man moving to Keene from Brooklyn because his software-development company lets staff work remotely — who can afford more than many area residents.)
Joshua Hubbard, a Richmond resident, said his family recently backed out of plans to sell their home and move to Tennessee because prices are way up there, too. Without a deal in place on a new house, Hubbard said his family opted to delay selling until they can visit Tennessee and look at some options.
“I have no question the house would have sold within a couple weeks to a month but with 3 daughters 3 dogs and a horse we need another house lined up,” he told The Sentinel in an electronic message.
The pandemic may also give people pause, Masiello said, especially if they have underlying medical conditions that would make navigating the housing market — traveling and touring various homes — unsafe.
“There’s certainly, with justification, a number of potential home-sellers that have chosen not to put their homes on the market just for safety concerns,” he said.
With a growing number of people vaccinated for COVID-19, Masiello said he expects more housing inventory to become available.
He argued, however, that an imbalance in the local real estate market is largely systemic, predating the pandemic. To solve that issue, Masiello said municipalities must work with developers and property owners to encourage residential growth.
“There’s going to have to be a collaboration, strategically, on how do we meet the needs of each community,” he said. “… This isn’t going to be corrected by economic cycles.”
Greenwald is slightly more bullish on the potential for a natural market equilibrium, noting that new listings have historically been low in the winter and peaked in the summer. Some would-be buyers may also leave the market soon due to frustration over the difficulty of finding a home, reducing demand, he added.
But any change would be gradual, Greenwald said.
“I still think 2021 is going to be just rocking all year, especially as COVID restrictions ease up and people start moving around the country again,” he said. “… I have a client that [is] going to move to Texas, but they haven’t been able to travel to Texas to look for a house. Now as we get vaccinated, we can start doing that stuff.”