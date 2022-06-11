We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Hasbro investors rejected a board nominee backed by activist investor Alta Fox Capital Management at a shareholder meeting.
Preliminary results show that Hasbro shareholders voted by a substantial margin to re-elect all 13 directors, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Last week, Alta Fox said it was seeking to elect one director to the company’s board after first trying to install five and later three.
Shares of Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Hasbro were little changed at 10:22 a.m. in New York. They have declined 13 percent this year.
The win allows newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Chris Cocks to pursue his growth strategy. He said in March he wants Hasbro’s classic toy, digital and entertainment businesses to work together in more-profitable ways.
The company said in Wednesday’s release that the directors “will be instrumental to Chris as he undertakes a strategic review of the business and outlines our go-forward strategy.”
The results are subject to certification by the Independent Inspector of Election. Final results will be available within the next four business days.
Alta Fox, which owns 2.6 percent of Hasbro, has urged the toymaker to spin off its Wizards of the Coast playing card and digital gaming business. The Fort Worth, Texas-based hedge fund envisioned a three-year path to doubling Hasbro’s stock value with help from an improved strategy and better capital allocation.
Alta Fox Managing Partner Connor Haley said the fund’s efforts sparked “healthy debate” among Hasbro shareholders.
“We will seek to maintain a dialogue with the Board to ensure a culture of accountability is put in place as Chris Cocks develops and implements what will hopefully be a superior and well-articulated strategy for value creation,” Haley said in a statement.
The Wizards gaming unit was one of Hasbro’s best performers last year, with revenue rising 42 percent to $1.29 billion. The division’s president, Cocks, was named CEO following the death of longtime chief Brian Goldner.
In a letter to investors last week, Hasbro’s board acknowledged that the company’s stock had underperformed, but said the new CEO is on the right track.
“Our promise to each of our shareholders is to continue to listen actively and be responsive to your feedback, critiques and ideas,” the board said in the letter.