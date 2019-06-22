HARRISVILLE — The owners of a historic manor recently unveiled a newly restored interior and launched a kitchen and bar to kick off the summer season.
Shane Long’s family purchased Aldworth Manor, off Chesham Road, in late 2014. More than a century old, the building was abandoned for about 20 years and fell into disrepair, Long said. He gradually fixed up the manor, from general cleaning to repairing wiring.
While the property is used as a venue for concerts, weddings and private events, Aldworth Manor itself has mostly stood as a backdrop.
Long said the restorations will allow people to enjoy the interior of the manor for the first time in years.
Other changes come this year, too, such as an additional lodging house for guests to rent. That brings the total to three lodging houses that can sleep up to 48 people, Long said.
But the major announcement is the addition of a commercial kitchen and bar inside the manor, dubbed Hilltop Kitchen. Long partnered with Erin Hammerstedt to run the kitchen, expanding the business’ in-house services for events and opening restaurant reservations to the public on Monday and Thursday nights.
Long and Hammerstedt both live on the Aldworth Manor property, and they noted that there aren’t any dinner options in Harrisville.
“We felt like there was a need for some night life, even if it’s just a couple nights a week,” Hammerstedt said.
The menu is still being hammered out, she said, but it’s focused on quality over quantity of options. Soup, salad, fish, pasta, risotto and grilled veggies and proteins are all offered, along with desserts and cocktails.
Hilltop Kitchen is open to the public from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. For more information, visit hilltopkitchennh.com or call 903-7547 to make a reservation.
Details about Aldworth Manor are available on its website aldworthmanor.com. To book an event, email aldworthmanor@gmail.com.