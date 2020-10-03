HANCOCK — The Hancock Market, the historic store at 30 Main St., has new owners, but is keeping its entire staff, and maintaining its focus on local products.
Rebecca MacNeely and her husband, Paul, officially bought the market Sept. 15, she said. The couple has lived in Hancock part-time since 2015, while Paul MacNeely has maintained an architecture practice in Boston. They moved to Hancock full-time this spring, when the opportunity arose to buy the store from Jarvis and Marcia Coffin, who own the Hancock Inn next door to the market.
“It is such a prominent feature of the community,” Rebecca MacNeely said of the market. “It’s just a wonderful spot, and wonderful community. And I’d always loved [the market], and always had this pipe dream that one day I would own it. And, the time just was right.”
In the nearly three weeks since taking over, MacNeely said she has focused on adding more affordable products to the store’s inventory.
“We would like to be the whole community’s market, so we are reintroducing products at different price points,” she said. “... And we also are very much into local products.”
The Hancock Market, which traces its history back to the late 1870s, recently brought back Walpole Creamery ice cream, MacNeely added, and also sells bread from Orchard Hill Breadworks in Alstead and preserves from Cheshire Garden in Winchester, among other locally made products.
All eight of the store’s employees have stayed on, including the butcher and store manager Adam Stacy, MacNeely said.
“We’re just so delighted that our dream has come true to own it, and that the staff has stayed on,” she said. “That’s the most critical piece for us.”
The butcher counter, which sells cuts of beef from Boyden Farm in Vermont, will remain the “anchor of the store,” she added. The Hancock Market is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.