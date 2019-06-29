The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene has a new business in its incubator.
Amanda McMahon of Nelson launched Guided Path Wellness in February and moved into the Hannah Grimes incubator last month.
Guided Path Wellness offers life, spiritual and wellness coaching, as well as reiki healing and essential oils. Reiki is an alternative healing method that seeks to remove negatively stored energy throughout the body.
“It’s basically like a total wellness package,” McMahon said of her business.
Spiritual and wellness coaching are specializations of life coaching, she explained, with focuses on helping clients attain their goals. While wellness coaching takes a holistic approach to the mind, body and soul, McMahon said the other branch involves spiritual energy.
Previously an employee at C&S Wholesale Grocers, McMahon left to pursue her passion for healing and energy work. She has practiced reiki for 2½ years and became a certified life coach at the beginning of this year.
For more information about Guided Path Wellness, go to guidedpathwellness.org or call 465-8380.