BRATTLEBORO — A private equity firm has acquired one of the largest employers in town.
G.S. Precision, a manufacturer of components and specialty hardware used in aerospace engines and defense systems, was bought by AE Industrial Partners LP, according to a Tuesday news release. Among the private equity firm’s specialties are aerospace and defense and government services, as well as power generation and specialty industry.
G.S. Precision CEO Norm Schneeberger will retain his role “and continue to be a significant shareholder,” the release says.
It does not include details of the acquisition. Through a spokesperson, G.S. Precision and AEI declined to disclose the sale price or the number of employees at the Brattleboro location. The spokesperson wrote in an email the companies are not providing anything more than what’s in the release, but added that it will be “business as usual” at G.S. Precision.
Founded in 1958, G.S. Precision manufactures with materials such as high-temperature nickel alloys, titanium, stainless steel and aluminum. The company employs more than 700 people in five locations across the United States and Mexico, according to the release, and its main facility is off of Route 5 in Brattleboro.