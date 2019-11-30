TROY — Host your pup’s next haircut at home with a new grooming business.
Gabby Hobbs of Troy, a groomer with three years under her belt, launched Canine Cosmuttology last month. Hobbs travels to clients’ homes, offering dogs of all sizes a bath and a maintenance package, which includes a nail trim, brush-out, ear cleaning, teeth brushing and a spritz from a scented spray.
Pups under 35 pounds are small enough to fit on Hobbs’ grooming table and can get a haircut, she said. She does not work with cats.
Canine Cosmuttology services Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Keene, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
Hobbs said her house-call business model is convenient for clients but also a boon for those with dogs that are anxious or elderly and need more attention. Plus, she added, senior residents who might struggle to bring their pet to a groomer’s facility don’t have to leave their home.
Her ultimate goal is to buy a van and offer mobile grooming services, but with a large down payment, Hobbs said that’s much farther down the road.
For more information, visit facebook.com/k9cosmuttology or call Hobbs at 209-3431.