PETERBOROUGH — In a time when essential employees might be afraid to come to work, or when their households might be financially insecure, some businesses in the area have been making extra accommodations.
“Everyone’s hanging in there,” Peterborough Ocean State Job Lot manager Jeff Martel said. “Just like everyone else in the country, everyone’s nervous, a little concerned. Some individuals have opted to stay home to ride out the storm; that’s perfectly alright with the company. Enough people are staying and healthy that we’ve been able to keep the lights on.”
All staff members have received a $2-per-hour raise, he said. In addition, everything in the store has been marked up 2 percent for the month of April. Customers can opt out of paying the markup at the register, Martel said, but the proceeds will be distributed at the end of April to employees as a bonus based on hours worked. “Everyone wears gloves and masks, plus we keep sanitizing everything all the time,” he said.
RiverMead LifeCare Community employees have been able to take advantage of an interest-free loan program for the last couple of years, CEO Bill James said, and he’s encouraging them to use it if they encounter difficulty due to a layoff in the home. Staff are also encouraged to reach out to the facility’s community counselor, he said.
The facility started up the popular RiverMead marketplace in early April, James said, a system through which employees can order food from the facility’s culinary service at cost. Their orders are delivered to their respective departments and are billed via payroll deduction. The hope is that the system could help staff financially, as well as keeping them out of stores and, thus, healthy, James said.
The facility has not laid off any of its 300 employees. “We’ve made a point, given every employee a letter in writing that we view them as essential employees,” James said. Some employees’ responsibilities have shifted due to changes in protocol, including closing the dining center, he said, “but everybody’s essential; the staff have just been fantastic with doing whatever they possibly can to support the residents, families and each other. They’re jumping in and doing whatever they can do.”
At WalMart in Rindge, its attendance policy is waived through the end of April, according to the company’s corporate newsroom. Employees who stay home because they are unable to come to work or are uncomfortable doing so will use their regular paid-time-off allotment. Employees with confirmed cases can receive two weeks of replacement pay, and up to 26 weeks if they are unable to come back to work after quarantine. The stores are taking employees’ temperatures and issuing medical questionnaires onsite, and employees arriving with a temperature over 100 are paid and sent home. Gloves and face masks have been made available for all employees.
Representatives from Roy’s Market, Market Basket, and Belletetes were unable to be reached.