At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dairy industry saw two of its major markets — restaurants and schools — disappear overnight. The result is a national surplus of milk and the dumping of millions of pounds that could not be sold.
This was looking like the year dairy farmers would emerge from low milk prices, but the surplus is once again depressing prices, and many fear it will drive more dairies out of business.
“It’s going to take several years to get out of this. The survival of small dairy farms has yet to be established at this point. They are standing on shakier ground than ever before,” said Amy Hall, director of Granite State Dairy Promotion. “They are going to feel some financial pain because they have never seen demand get cut so quickly and so severely.”
Rob Johnson, policy director for the N.H. Farm Bureau, noted that the largest dairy cooperative in the country dumped 7 percent of the milk produced in one week in early April due to the surplus. Hall said that while the amount of milk dumping in New Hampshire is not known, dairies in New England have dumped 18 million pounds of milk in the past three weeks.
Hall has also raised concerns that despite the surplus, some grocery stores have limited the amount of milk customers can purchase, deepening the economic hit that dairy farmers in the state are taking. Since she raised those concerns in early April, most stores have lifted those limits, but not all.
Shawn Jasper, commissioner of the N.H. Department of Agriculture, says any perceived milk shortages at stores was chiefly due to stores relying on computer-ordering models that are based on seasonal sales in previous years and were not initially adjusted for heightened demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It backed things up in the supply chain and led to dumping,” Jasper says. “That is beginning to change.”
Sales of milk in stores are up 35 percent, and while that will help alleviate the need to dump as much milk, it won’t prevent that need entirely, Jasper says.
Dairy farmers are seeing overseas markets shrink as well. International milk sales have dipped anywhere from 15 percent to 17 percent, Hall said.
Jasper said challenges at the national and international levels are being felt by the state’s dairy farmers. “We are not an island unto ourselves. It will have a huge impact on milk prices. Milk prices to farmers could drop by more than one-third and put most farmers out of business” if the pandemic drags out, Jasper said. “If nothing changes, it will be devastating, and we will lose even more farms.”
Among New Hampshire’s dairy farmers affected by the crisis is Morrill Farm Dairy in Penacook. The fourth-generation family farm is run by Rob Morrill, his wife and three sons.
Morrill received a letter from his dairy cooperative stating the co-op had seen sales drop 12 percent since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis and that it had to dump 5 percent of its surplus milk. Beginning May 1, Morrill said, the cooperative will guarantee full price for up to 85 percent of what the dairies produced in March. Any milk produced over that amount will net a substantially reduced price. “We’ve got to try and curtail our production,” Morrill says. “Right now we are facing the unknown.”
He added that dumping milk is a last resort and that there is an effort to get surplus milk to food banks instead.
Dairies under pressure
The dairy industry in NH is relatively small but plays a major role in the state’s agricultural sector. There are about 90 dairy farms in New Hampshire, down from about 125 five years ago, Johnson said.
The New Hampshire dairy industry generates $55 million in state tax revenue, employs 5,300 and generates annual sales of $191 million, which is 30 percent of the state’s total gross agricultural sales, Hall said. New Hampshire dairy farms average 120 milking cows per farm and account for 70 percent of farmed land in the state.
Dairy farms were already operating under tight margins after four consecutive years of low dairy prices, but Jasper said prices had finally begun to rise again in 2019.
“It was starting to come back and we were looking forward to 2020 looking better,” said Charles Price, who runs his Price Family Farm in Gilmanton Ironworks with his son and grandson, producing 1.7 million pounds of milk annually from 70 cows. With the surplus created by COVID-19, prices are again plummeting.
“It looks like we’ll have to tighten our belts,” Price said. “I won’t be buying any new equipment, that’s for sure.”
The price farmers will get for their milk is projected to drop to $12 per 100 pounds by June, Jasper said. Many dairy farmers in the Northeast need $19 per 100 pounds to just break even, according to Hall. “It is devastating,” she said.
A number of factors had already put economic strain on the dairy industry before the COVID-19 crisis, including fewer people drinking milk as more non-dairy alternatives entered the marketplace, Johnson said.
Another factor contributing to depressed prices, Jasper said, is a surplus of cows. With prices low, farmers added to their herd to try to increase production volume. And when prices rose, he said, they kept adding more cows to try to capitalize on the higher price.
“Even though tens of thousands of dairy farmers have gone out of business across the country, the number of cows didn’t seem to fall,” Jasper said.
He also said cooperatives were slow to limit the amount of milk they would accept but are now doing so in light of the crisis.
Government relief
The federal CARES Act, passed late last month, included $9.5 billion in direct support to farmers, including dairy farmers. The law also added $14 billion to the Commodity Credit Corporation, which can also be used to assist farmers. Using those funds, the U.S. Department of Agriculture relief program will provide $16 billion in direct support to farmers affected by COVID-19. The federal government will also purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat to be distributed to food banks and other nonprofit organizations. That plan includes spending $100 million per month on dairy products.
Hall said that while the federal aid is helpful it is a “teardrop in an ocean of need.” The Northeastern Association of State Departments of Agriculture sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue urging him to adopt provisions to prevent the price of milk from falling too far.
Farmers are also eligible to apply for Payroll Protection Program loans though the CARES Act. Morrill, who has a full-time employee and three part-time employees, applied but said he had not yet received a response. His farm will likely see some of the federal relief money, he said, and while it will help, it will not make up for the shortfall in revenue.
Price initially did not plan on needing federal aid. “I’m fortunate enough that I don’t have any loans I need to repay,” he said. However, he received a letter from his co-op stating that it had to dump surplus milk and that milk prices would be dropping. “It is way below margin to produce milk,” Price says.
There are also efforts at the state level to help farmers. The University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension created an interactive map on its web site to connect residents with local farms, including more than 35 dairy farms across the state.
Once the economy opens again, Hall wants to see the state move forward with the Dairy Premium Program. That program, signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu last year, allows the state Department of Agriculture to market milk from in-state dairies with a “NH’s Own” label, allowing consumers to opt to pay a 50-cent premium that will be returned directly to the farmers. The program was put on the backburner when the COVID crisis hit. “It’s even more important now than its ever been to get this product on the shelves,” Hall said.
The state agriculture department surveyed shoppers and found that more than 80 percent supported such a program. Jasper said his department will be working to bring the program to fruition once the crisis has passed.
“We need people supporting New Hampshire agriculture and buying products that may be a little more expensive but are better quality products,” Jasper said.