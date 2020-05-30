DETROIT — General Motors will have brought back most of its 48,000 hourly workforce in the United States starting in the coming week.
The automaker will bring back a second and third shift of workers to its full-sized pickup plants in Michigan and Indiana on June 1 as well as its mid-sized pickup plant, taking all the plants from one-shift to three-shift operations to jump-start pickup production.
GM will resume production at its full-sized SUV plant as well as the plant that makes its Cadillac compact SUV Monday. GM also said it will increase production at its other North American SUV and pickup plants starting Monday.
The Detroit Three idled their North American assembly plants in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have been gradually restarting them beginning on May 18.
“Our comprehensive safety procedures are working well, and our suppliers have done a great job implementing their return-to-work strategies and safety playbooks,” said GM spokesman Jim Cain in a statement. “We are now in a position to increase production to meet strengthening customer demand and strong dealer demand.”
Restarting production on Monday with one shift are:
Arlington assembly in Texas; builds the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade.
Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas; builds the Cadillac XT4 small SUV and Chevrolet Malibu sedan.
