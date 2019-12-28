Restaurants may receive a belated holiday present in the first quarter, which is generally the sector’s slowest time of year.
A survey from the National Restaurant Association showed about 47 percent of adults in the U.S. planned to give a restaurant gift card during the holidays. That’s good news for the industry, which may face difficult year with labor and commodity costs poised to climb further.
The survey also showed about 72 percent of people wanted a restaurant gift card this holiday season.
— Bloomberg News