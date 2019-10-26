A Keene businessman cut the ribbon on his third Emerald Street storefront this month.
Jared Goodell opened Jerry’s Discount Furniture two weeks ago at 172 Emerald St., the home of Neen’s Costume Emporium until it closed in September.
Goodell said his store buys truckloads of overstock merchandise and sells it at discounts of 50 percent or more. The furniture is all name-brand, he added, and the inventory is constantly changing. The store also offers delivery.
Including Jerry’s Discount Furniture, Goodell owns three businesses next door to one another: Vybrant, an adult novelty store (see related brief), and Keene CBD at 166 Emerald St.