Whitney Brothers in Keene expanded its production workforce by nearly 20 percent this past week and plans to hire more.
The children’s furniture manufacturer added eight people to its staff, bringing its company-wide headcount to 52, a spokesman said.
The business launched a second shift to help meet rising sales demand, according to a news release, and is looking for workers for that shift.
Citing awards for its products and national attention turning to education funding in the presidential election, Whitney Brothers President Mike Jablonski in the release called it “the busiest we’ve been in 115 years.”
Job openings include computer numerical control operators, machine operators, finishing operators, assembly operators and a department supervisor.
Experienced and entry- level applicants can apply at www.jobs-whitneybros.com.