Lower Main Street in Keene has a new retailer.
Natasha Athenasopolis quietly opened Favorite Things in December, when she had filled only a portion of the 2,600-square-foot store with merchandise.
“It’s huge,” she said, laughing. “That’s why I did the soft open.”
She gathered feedback from customers and learned what people wanted — many college students came by looking for used furniture, for instance, so that became a large part of her business. Athenasopolis said she also discovered that people hunted for items with character and history and they typically weren’t interested in the new products she had in her store.
Favorite Things now fills the space connected to Cocoplum Appliances. Along with furniture, there are about 10 racks of new and consignment clothing for children and adults. The store also carries home decor and miscellaneous items, such as tools and motorcycle helmets.
Athenasopolis moved to Keene in 2016 and, aside from operating a mall cart selling T-shirts and chocolates in the ’90s, this is her first venture into entrepreneurship. She said she waited to find a place with ample parking and access and, although the space seemed too big at first, this home turned out to be perfect.
Favorite Things has posted hours on the weekends, because Athenasopolis picks up furniture during the week. The store at 540 Main St. is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, call the store at 499-8038.