Frisky Cow Gelato is expanding to a new 1,500-square-foot production and retail space at 80 Krif Road, as sales for the Keene-based company’s locally sourced products have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new location within the Union Place complex has about 1,100 square feet of production space and 400 square feet for retail.
“We are so excited to be able to continue on this journey of producing a premium artisan gelato made with farm-fresh local milk, cream, and other local ingredients,” owner Linda Rubin said in a news release from the company. “... I never envisioned FCG having a retail gelateria — but since the pandemic, I’ve learned to ‘never say never’.”
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, sales of Frisky Cow Gelato — which primarily sells its homemade products through wholesale distribution to stores in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts — have grown by 65 percent, according to the news release. The increased demand necessitated the move to a bigger space.
“I realize we are very privileged to have the problems of rapid growth while so many businesses are struggling or closing,” Rubin said. “The future may still be uncertain, but we believe that everything ‘local’ will continue to grow in importance in N.H. and beyond.”
The new Frisky Cow Gelato retail space will be open for limited hours to start. For more information, visit www.friskycowgelato.com.