PETERBOROUGH — Local residents with a sweet tooth have one more reason to visit Peterborough, already home to a pair of chocolatiers, following the recent opening of a new cafe and bakery downtown.
Sweet Macaron, which specializes in its eponymous French pastry, opened last month at 28 Grove St. and has already been busy, according to owner Lindsay LaRouche.
LaRouche, who handles most of the baking, said demand for macarons — two crackling, meringue-based disks with a creamy filling — was high in the store's first couple weeks, before surging even more around Valentine's Day. She made more than 1,200 macarons last Saturday alone, she said, adding that "it’s been a struggle to keep up with demand."
The bakery is a new venture for LaRouche, who owned and operated multiple restaurants in Orlando, Fla., until three years ago, when she sold them to spend more time with her husband and two children. The family moved to Peterborough shortly thereafter, she said, where she continued to stay at home with her kids, now 8 and 7.
Battling boredom in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, LaRouche said she learned how to make macarons from online tutorials and began selling them at the Peterborough Farmers' Market.
The macarons were popular at the market, but she said the logistics and COVID-related restrictions, like packaging them in individual plastic bags, were burdensome.
"I was constantly meeting people in parking lots [to deliver orders], so it got to the point where it seemed easier to have a store for people to come to," she said.
In October, LaRouche signed a lease at the Grove Street location — formerly the Peterborough Shoe Store and, more recently, Flip Home Decor. She spent the following months building a kitchen and preparing the shop for its latest occupant.
Sweet Macaron has three small tables inside, arranged to comply with social distancing guidelines, and will have a patio with outdoor seating in the spring, according to LaRouche.
Customers can order from a number of coffee options and other hot drinks, in addition to the macarons, of which she intends to offer around 16 different flavors at a time. Those will include season specialties, like piña colada in the summer and pumpkin spice in the fall, and her top-sellers, such as salted caramel.
"That one, I can’t keep in stock," she said.
The bakery is open seven days a week, and LaRouche said she plans to make between 800 and 1,000 macarons a day. Help is on the way, too; she recently hired an assistant baker whose responsibilities will include making mini cupcakes.
"I can finally get a day off," she said.