The athletics department at Franklin Pierce University launched an online store this week, according to a news release.
Fans can now buy Ravens collectibles, gifts and apparel, including brands such as Adidas and Columbia, at shopFPUravens.com.
Many products can be customized to showcase support for a particular Ravens sport or indicate status as a Franklin Pierce alum, parent or grandparent, for instance.
For more information about sports at Franklin Pierce, go to fpuravens.com or visit the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FranklinPierceRavens.
— Sierra Hubbard