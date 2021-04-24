One Stop Country Pet Supply has a new owner, though he’s not new to the Brattleboro-based business.
Dan Blake, who previously worked for 10 years at the store, which has additional locations in Keene and Berlin, Vt., officially took over April 8. He bought the business from Saskia Whallon, who retired after 20 years with the company, which offers a wide range of pet supplies.
Before acquiring One Stop Country Pet Supply, Blake — a Greenfield, Mass. native who has spent his entire life in Hinsdale or Brattleboro, where he currently lives — spent two years working for a pet food company that sells to the store. Blake began talking with Whallon about buying the company about 10 months ago, he added, after years of joking with her about taking over when she was ready to retire.
Blake, whose previous 10-year stint with One Stop Country Pet Supply included about five as manager of its Brattleboro location, said he used to tell Whallon, “When you’re ready to be done, come to me, we’ll working something out.”
“And that’s sort of what happened,” he said.
One Stop Country Pet Supply employs about 25 people across its three locations, though Blake said he hopes to hire two more employees in Keene, and one each in the two Vermont locations. Along with the extra staff, Blake said he’s planning to renovate the two Green Mountain State stores, including new flooring, lighting and painting. Additionally, Blake said he plans to constantly update One Stop Country Pet Supply’s inventory.
Blake added that he wants to stay in the pet supply business because he loves interacting with customers. “People genuinely are happy when it comes to their pets,” he said. “It’s a rewarding and fun environment. We never get grumpy people. We get happy people who are treating their pets like family members.”