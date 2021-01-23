The automobile service center in Keene formerly known as Cheshire Tire is operating under a different banner, following a name change by its corporate ownership.
Under its new moniker, the store on 580 Main St. — now called Tire Choice — will continue to offer the same tire-related work and auto services that it provided previously, assistant manager Patrick Connors said.
The name change, he explained, is consistent with other facilities offering those services that are also owned by Monro Inc., a Rochester, N.Y.-based company.
Monro operates 360 Tire Choice locations nationwide, with Keene the sole outpost in New Hampshire, according to its website. It also owns the Tire Warehouse brand, which provides only tire-related services and has locations in Keene and Chesterfield.
As part of its name change from Cheshire Tire — when it was under a different Monro-owned label — to Tire Choice, the store has received a new sign and some interior remodeling in recent months, according to Connors. That project included installing new desks in the waiting area and a new bathroom, plus renovating the showroom, he said, adding that “the day-to-day stuff stayed the same.”