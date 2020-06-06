Another forecast calls for lower home prices.
A survey of more than 100 real estate economists and professionals by Zillow and Pulsenomics Llc. predicts a slight — 0.3 percent year-over-year — decline in home prices around the country. It’s the first such negative forecast by the analysts since the Great Recession.
Early in the year, the economists had been predicting a 3.3 percent gain in nationwide home prices in 2020.
This week CoreLogic changed its forecast to call for a 1.3 percent decline nationwide. The predictions of home price decreases comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the first time since 2012 that the panel-wide price outlook has turned negative, and the quarter-to-quarter swing in expectations is the largest we’ve seen in more than a decade,” Terry Loebs, founder of Pulsenomics, said in the report. “Longer term, the outlook for home values nationwide is mixed — price projections for 2022 and beyond actually inched higher from levels recorded prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.
“However, nearly seven in 10 experts now indicate that their five-year forecast has downside risk,” he said. “Last quarter, fewer than four in ten panelists foresaw downside — of course, that was before the Covid-19 crisis, its economic devastation and unprecedented government response.”