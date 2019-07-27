CHICAGO — Ford announced Monday it is hiring 450 workers at its Chicago assembly plant to build its police vehicles and hybrid SUVs.
The automaker, which recently completed a $1 billion renovation of the Torrence Avenue facility on the Southeast Side, will spend $50 million to convert a nearby facility that modified vehicles for police use into a full assembly line to build the Police Interceptor. The facility also will build other lower-volume models such as the Explorer hybrid SUV and the plug-in hybrid Lincoln Aviator SUV.
With the latest announcement, Ford will have detailed plans to add about 1,000 jobs in the Chicago area this year.
"This is going to help us build more vehicles for customers this year and help us take some of the complexity off the main line," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of global operations.
The modification center is less than a mile away from the main assembly plant.
Ford will begin hiring the workers next week. The separate assembly line will be fully operational and staffed by the fourth quarter. Temporary workers will be first in line for the new jobs, with Ford hiring temporary workers to replace them, Hinrichs said.
There are currently 4,800 hourly employees at the main assembly plant, including 500 new hires already brought on board this year. An additional 1,100 hourly employees work at Ford's nearby stamping plant in Chicago Heights. At full capacity, three crews operate the assembly plant seven days a week.
The $1 billion transformation, which shut down the plant for 30 days in March, features a host of new amenities for workers, and army of new robots to help them build vehicles.
Ford's oldest plant in continuous operation is now churning out the new 2020 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor SUVs. The investment also brought upgrades to Ford's stamping plant. The Chicago assembly plant, which made the Model T when it opened in 1924, phased out production of the Taurus sedan last year to focus exclusively on building all-new SUVs.
Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler began what are expected to be difficult negotiations on new agreements with the United Auto Workers last week. The four-year contracts expire on Sept. 14.
The Detroit automakers will be looking to make labor costs more competitive with nonunion transplant companies such as Toyota, Nissan and Honda amid plant closures and slowing U.S. auto sales.
The UAW, which made significant concessions in the wake of the Great Recession, will be looking for its 142,000 members nationwide to get a bigger share of the combined $15 billion in profits earned by the Detroit automakers last year, setting the table for contentious negotiations or a potential strike, according to some analysts.