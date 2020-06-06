BRATTLEBORO — Beth Lewand has joined Food Connects in Brattleboro as its food hub sales associate.
Lewand has more than 10 years of experience in the food industry; most recently she was the operations manager at Cricket Creek Farm, a grass-based dairy and artisanal cheese producer in Williamstown, Mass. Previously, she and her husband Chris founded, owned and operated Eastern District, a food shop specializing in craft beer and artisanal cheese, in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.
“I think my experience as both a producer and a buyer will give me a greater understanding of our partners’ needs, and hopefully help me to help them succeed,” Lewand said. “I love the fact that this is a nonprofit food hub, rather than a traditional distributor, and that education and other community efforts are prioritized.”
Food Connects officials say hiring Lewand will further its goal of continuing to diversify products and increase the number of local producers and customers they work with. “We’re all really happy and lucky to have Beth on board at Food Connects,” said Alex McCullough, Food Hub manager, in a statement. “As the owner of her own specialty foods shop in Brooklyn, she spent a long time in the position of ‘customer’ and so has an impressive intuition for what customers want and need from a distributor. Food Connects is still striving to make each week and each month better than the last, and I think that with Beth we’re in a better place than ever to do that.”