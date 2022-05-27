U.S. inflation-adjusted consumer spending rose in April by the most in three months, indicating households were holding up in the face of persistent, yet moderating, price pressures.
Purchases of goods and services, adjusted for changes in prices, increased 0.7 percent from March, Commerce Department data showed Friday. Both goods and services spending advanced in April.
The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, rose 0.2 percent from a month earlier and was up 6.3 percent from April 2021. The core PCE price index climbed 0.3 percent for a third month.
The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.7 percent increase in inflation-adjusted spending from the prior month and a 6.2 percent rise in the price index from April 2021.
Unadjusted for inflation, spending rose 0.9 percent from the prior month, while personal income climbed 0.4 percent.
The figures underscore forecasts for spending to stay healthy during the second quarter as consumers remain backstopped by solid job growth and accumulated savings. The deceleration in inflation during the month partly reflected a drop in gasoline prices.
While annual inflation is cooling, it remains three times higher than the Fed’s 2 percent target and helps explain why policy makers are seen pressing on with half-point hikes in interest rates in coming meetings.
Household purchases are nonetheless at risk of moderating as gas prices are now back at record highs and grocery bills take a bigger toll on budgets. The strain was evident in a drop in the May savings rate to the lowest level since 2008, as well as a pickup in consumer borrowing.
In addition to the headline inflation figure, the core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy and is often seen as a more reliable guide to underlying inflation, increased 4.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with 5.2 percent in March.
Inflation-adjusted spending on goods increased 1 percent from the prior month, led by motor vehicles, while services increased 0.5 percent. Not adjusted for inflation, the gain in services spending in April was led by components including food services, accommodation and housing, according to the Commerce Department.
Wages and salaries increased 0.6 percent last month. When adjusted for inflation, however, disposable personal income was unchanged. The personal saving rate — or personal saving as a share of disposable income — fell to 4.4 percent from 5 percent.