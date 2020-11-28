Fireworks Restaurant in Keene has closed due to financial difficulties stemming from the recent surge in local COVID-19 cases, according to owner Matthew Blau.
Blau announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that the Italian-inspired eatery has shut its doors. He called Fireworks’ closure temporary, however, and said the restaurant will reopen if it can find a new owner or new investors.
Blau said Wednesday that Fireworks has struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic but had managed to remain viable until the latest spike in infection rates.
The restaurant received critical financial assistance from the federal Paycheck Protection Program as well as more than $125,000 from the N.H. Main Street Relief Fund, and its revenues this fall were about half of what they had been before the pandemic, he said. But it recently began losing about 70 percent from even that reduced earning level.
“We were slowly climbing back to viability,” Blau said. “... It’s just not possible anymore. I’m out of money to lose.”
Fireworks — which had reduced its staff from 40 to approximately 15 this year, according to Blau — has been for sale since before the pandemic because he has been establishing a life in Ecuador and felt that it should be run locally, he said. Blau had identified a buyer early this year, but the deal fell through following the coronavirus outbreak in March, he said.
He will continue to search for a new owner.
Blau brought Fireworks to the Elm City in 2011, three years after opening the restaurant’s first location in Brattleboro. He owned both locations until 2016, when he sold Fireworks in Brattleboro to its general manager, Erin Sprandel. (It has since been renamed Echo Restaurant and Lounge.)
Another restaurant in Brattleboro owned by Blau, Brattleburger, closed in 2018.