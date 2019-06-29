JAFFREY — A local barber shop has a new owner.
Feel the Steel Barber Shop at 45 Knight Road changed hands last month, according to a May 11 post on the business’ Facebook page, when Noah T. Lorden bought the shop from Randy S. Tobine.
Online corporate filings show the business first opened in 2014.
The shop closed briefly for two days earlier this month, pending a routine state inspection for the change in ownership, and reopened June 13, according to Facebook posts.
No one from the business was immediately reachable for comment.
For more information about Feel the Steel, go to facebook.com/FeeltheSteelBarberShop or call 593-5099.